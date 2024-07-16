Officer-involved shooting Milwaukee: Man shot, killed by Ohio police about 1 mile from RNC

There was a Milwaukee police shooting today. A man was shot and killed by Columbus, Ohio police near the RNC in Wisconsin.

There was a Milwaukee police shooting today. A man was shot and killed by Columbus, Ohio police near the RNC in Wisconsin.

There was a Milwaukee police shooting today. A man was shot and killed by Columbus, Ohio police near the RNC in Wisconsin.

There was a Milwaukee police shooting today. A man was shot and killed by Columbus, Ohio police near the RNC in Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE -- There was a deadly police shooting Tuesday about a mile from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Witnesses told ABC7 Chicago that the victim is a man who lives in a park nearby. He reportedly got into an argument, and pulled out knives.

Police officers from out of town are in Milwaukee, helping during the convention.

They responded, and the man was shot.

No officers were hurt.

SEE ALSO: RNC 2024 Day 2 live: Speakers include Haley, DeSantis

Investigators say this shooting was not related to the RNC.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 9 said the shooting involved members of the Columbus, Ohio Police Department.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson told ABC affiliate WISN that he was aware of an officer-involved shooting outside the "soft perimeter here at the convention," but did not know any more details.

The incident took place in the outer perimeter of the RNC, within the operational zone to which officers were assigned, Columbus police said.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

ABC News contributed to this report.