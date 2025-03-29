Wife of NC Green Beret who disappeared, charged with murder after body found in pond identified

The 911 caller can be heard saying the body is missing some of its parts.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The wife of a missing former Green Beret was arrested in charged with murder on Friday in connection with his death.

Fayetteville police said investigators arrested Shana Cloud at her home on Friday after DNA collected from human remains in February in a pond has been identified as Clinton Bonnell.

Cloud is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of death. She is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

In February, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) confirmed the execution of a search warrant in the area of Butler Nursery Road and Gainey Road in Fayetteville.

They didn't release specific details on what they were searching for but did say the search is part of an ongoing investigation into the disappearance of 50-year-old Clinton Bonnell. Bonnell was reportedly last seen in the Gray's Creek area on January 27. Bonnell was a student at Methodist University and is known to work out at Fit4Life.

The Harnett County sheriff's office and Fayetteville police stepped in to support the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office today in the investigation.

Cadaver dogs were used in the effort as well. We asked why cadaver dogs were out here when a body was found Tuesday, Feb. 25. The sheriff's office says they're rolling out various resources for this. But it's still not clear how those dogs were helping advance this investigation.

The sheriff's office says it could be days before the body is identified and they aren't releasing more information about the condition the body was found in.

"The sheriff's office will explore every avenue. That's the biggest thing is that we're waiting for a positive ID for the body that was found. So once that information is gained, then we'll be able to release more at that point," Sgt. Mickey Locklear with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

We've reached out to the Bonnell family for comment but have not heard back.

We previously talked to Bonnell's sister, Stefanie Firkins, who said he was supposed to attend class but never showed up and that's when he was reported missing. She said one of his last known locations was the Fit4Life gym on Owen Drive.

The CCSO conducted a wellness check at Bonnell's home and said he wasn't there but his car was in the driveway.

Clinton Bonnell

Where is Clinton Bonnell?

Clint Bonnell's sister, Stefanie Firkins, describes him as a healthy, hardworking and reliable family man. She says it's bizarre and concerning that he's been missing for two weeks.

"I know what he was doing the day that he disappeared and he was making plans for his life, and studying for exams the next day. I mean, all signs point to him vanishing not on his own accord."

Firkins says this was one of Bonnell's last known locations, the Fit4Life gym on Owen Drive back on Monday, Jan 27.

Then she says he went to Methodist University where he's been studying in the physician assistant program. It's believed he was there around 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. After that, he texted a friend saying he was arriving at his home in the Fayetteville area. He was supposed to go to class the next day but hasn't been seen or heard from since.

"He was so committed, he worked so hard to get in this P.A. program and took it very seriously and was very proud," Firkins said. "And it was like his thing. So he would not have just not shown up."

Methodist University issued a statement: "We are thankful to our MU community, on-campus police, and the partnership with local law enforcement who are working with the individual's family. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."

Cloud's first appearance is scheduled for Monday, March 31, 2025, at 2:30 pm.

