Medical helicopter crash in Mississippi kills 3

Video shows first responders on the scene after a medical helicopter crash in Mississippi left three people dead on Monday.

Video shows first responders on the scene after a medical helicopter crash in Mississippi left three people dead on Monday.

Video shows first responders on the scene after a medical helicopter crash in Mississippi left three people dead on Monday.

Video shows first responders on the scene after a medical helicopter crash in Mississippi left three people dead on Monday.

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. -- A medical transport helicopter crashed in Mississippi on Monday, killing a pilot and two hospital workers on board, officials said.

A spokesperson for the University of Mississippi Medical Center confirmed the deaths of everyone on board the flight. The AirCare copter was not carrying any patients when it crashed in Madison County, north of the capital of Jackson, the university said in an earlier statement.

SEE ALSO | Helicopter lands on Jackson Park Golf Course after mechanical problem: CFD

Families of the three victims were notified, but authorities didn't release names to protect privacy. The university did not offer a reason for the crash.

Television station WAPT reported that authorities from the Federal Aviation Administration were en route.

"It's a tragic reminder of the risks Mississippi's first responders take every day to keep us safe," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said on Facebook. "Our state will never forget the sacrifice of these heroes."