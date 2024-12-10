Mitch McConnell falls during Senate Republican lunch

It is unclear if he sustained any injuries at this time.

It is unclear if McConnell, 82, sustained any injuries or what the severity of the fall was. Two medical responders were seen briefly entering his office and have since departed.

Newly-elected Senate Republican Leader John Thune, who will take the mantle from McConnell in January, was asked about McConnell's fall during the Republican press conference after the lunch.

"He's fine, he's in his office," Thune said, deferring further questions to McConnell's staff. McConnell's office has not yet released a statement.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the chamber as Congress returns for the lame-duck session at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

McConnell, who has walked with a limp after overcoming polio at a young age, has taken previous falls.

One fall in March 2023 at a hotel in Washington resulted in a prolonged absence from the Senate. McConnell suffered a concussion and fractured rib from the incident, requiring hospitalization and outpatient rehabilitation that forced him to miss six weeks on Capitol Hill.

McConnell also sparked concern after two episodes last year during which he appeared to freeze in front of television cameras, though he was later cleared to work by the Capitol physician.

The longtime Kentucky senator announced in February he was stepping down from the leadership role he's held for two decades.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.