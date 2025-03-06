Montana man stopping for gas in Raleigh wins $100k scratch-off prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A quick stop for gas turned into a $100,000 scratch-off win for Brian Kuhn of Victor, Montana.

"I've never won anything like this before," Kuhn told the NC Lottery Education. "It's still sinking in."

Kuhn bought his winning $30 Black Titanium ticket from Wake Cross Roads Express on Forestville Road in Raleigh.

"I was just stopping in for gas this morning so I figured I would give it a try," Kuhn said. "I've been working on a contract down here."

Kuhn said he initially misread the amount on his ticket and thought he had won $10,000.

After required state and federal tax withholdings Kuhn took home $71,758. He said he plans to use his winnings to help out his family.