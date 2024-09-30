Former ABC11 reporter reunites with mom who was in the NC mountains when Helene hit

"It was an agonizing weight," Morgan Norwood said. "She's safe, she's back home with us."

"It was an agonizing weight," Morgan Norwood said. "She's safe, she's back home with us."

"It was an agonizing weight," Morgan Norwood said. "She's safe, she's back home with us."

"It was an agonizing weight," Morgan Norwood said. "She's safe, she's back home with us."

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former ABC11 reporter has reunited with her mother who was in western North Carolina when Helene hit.

It's one of the largest storms the Gulf of Mexico has seen in the last century. Helene created a 500-mile path of destruction with flooding, damaging winds and power outages from the coast of Florida to the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Morgan Norwood posted on X Friday, saying in part: "Last we heard she was trying to get around a mudslide near Black Mountain. Haven't heard from her in hours. No cell service, calls not going through and the worry is agonizing."

She posted again on Saturday, saying her mom was safe and in Asheville.

Norwood shared an update live on Good Morning America -- her mom even made a special appearance.

"It was an agonizing weight," she said. "She's safe, she's back home with us."