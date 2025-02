Right lane closed on I-87 south near Raleigh causing major traffic delays

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you take Interstate 87 south as part of your morning commute from Wendell or Knightdale it could take a little longer to get to your destination.

The right lane is closed after exit 6 for Hodge Road near Raleigh, due to a crash.

NCDOT says the roadway is expected to be cleared by noon. Drivers should use caution and expect delays when travelling through the area.

It's not known what caused the crash at this time.