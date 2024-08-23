Morrisville, Durham police following leads more than week after 16 year old found dead in car

Questions are continuing to linger more than a week after a carjacking in Morrisville that led to a police chase and a deadly crash in Durham.

Questions are continuing to linger more than a week after a carjacking in Morrisville that led to a police chase and a deadly crash in Durham.

Questions are continuing to linger more than a week after a carjacking in Morrisville that led to a police chase and a deadly crash in Durham.

Questions are continuing to linger more than a week after a carjacking in Morrisville that led to a police chase and a deadly crash in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Eyewitness News is continuing to ask questions more than a week after a carjacking in Morrisville that led to a police chase and later a deadly crash in Durham.

A 16-year-old boy from Raleigh was killed in that crash.

Durham Police told ABC11 on Friday that they are working to identify a possible passenger in the car. Morrisville Police also said they are working on search warrants to learn more about the case.

"Anything can happen at any point in the day on a Tuesday it doesn't matter," said Daesean Harvin. "Just try and be aware of your surroundings."

ALSO SEE: Durham Police charge 18-year-old with murder in teen's 2023 death

Harvin said he noticed several police cruisers as he was driving to work early last week and realized what he saw now. He drove by a stolen white BMV SUV that was flipped over on the side of South Miami Boulevard in Durham.

Harvin lives at the complex investigators in Morrisville said a carjacking happened the same morning the car was found. Detectives said at least four masked individuals pistol-whipped someone and stole that SUV.

Police in Morrisville gave chase but ended up stopping their pursuit of the alleged carjackers.

A two-hour gap followed then the same car was found in Durham with the 16-year-old thrown from it and others nowhere to be found.