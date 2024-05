Motorcyclist injured in vehicle crash in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is seriously injured Sunday night after a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Fayetteville.

Pearces Mill Fire Department was called to the area of Camden Road and King Charles Road.

Upon arrival, units said they found a motorcycle in the middle of Camden and a passenger car with the airbags deployed.

The motorcycle rider was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital as a trauma patient.

The occupants of the passenger car were not injured, according to police.