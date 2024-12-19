Motorcyclists charged following chase, crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist was arrested in connection with a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Brier Creek on Tuesday.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to stop a motorcyclist who was driving at a high rate of speed on I-40 near US 1 just after 3 p.m. Deputies said the driver refused to stop and led deputies on a chase to Brier Creek Parkway and onto Arnold Palmer Drive, where the driver lost control and crashed.

Deputies said 25-year-old Jose Andres Class-Rodriguez was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was arrested and charged on Wednesday with aggressive driving and felony flee to elude arrest.

Authorities said no other vehicles were involved.