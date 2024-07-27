Over 100 attend Durham workshop tackling today's homeownership challenges

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A homebuying workshop in Durham has attracted more than one hundred people Saturday to the World Overcomers Christian Church.

It was organized by the non-profit Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA), which focuses on affordable homeownership and addressing economic inequality.

This workshop -- conducted by "NACA-certified housing counselors" -- is designed to provide information and guidance on the home buying process.

Participants told ABC11 about issues affecting their plans to build generational wealth as property owners.

"The cost of a home - I'm 25, and sometimes it feels like the bar... just keeps moving further and further," Diamond Morehead said. "I think that's probably the biggest thing."

Morehead said she is also continuously pursuing higher education to have better employment opportunities -- while working full-time.

These experiences are familiar to Creighton Blackwell of Coastal Credit Union, who said "It's a struggle, and we're seeing this every day."

"Affordable housing continues to be one of the number one issues that our communities are facing," he said. "Being able to live close to where you work. How does that affect daycare issues? Education? It affects all parts of your life."

It's especially frustrating for those saving for future homes as Durham housing prices seem unattainable.

"In Durham, it's not for the weak, not for the low-income people," Tawanda Robinson, a participant, said. "It's for people that have jobs (making) at least $80,000 a year or more. Because if you don't have that, you're not going to be able to afford it."

The workshop's organizers suggested organizing a fiscal plan for achieving the dream of homeownership.

"Budgeting your money, saving your money, because this is probably going to be the biggest financial decision of the lifetime," organizer Darryl Day said.

