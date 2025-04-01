2 people found dead at Wilson home, 1 in custody, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are dead and another person is in custody Tuesday morning, Wilson Police Department said.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on Monday, police responded to the 1700 block of Snowden Drive for what they described as "an unknown type call."

Officers found two people dead. Authorities say there is one suspect in custody.

Their identities have not been released at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

