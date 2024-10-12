Wake County election volunteers train to enhance safety and security at the polls

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In the face of election threats across the country, the Wake County Board of Elections is preparing for every possibility and working closely with local and federal law enforcement.

From late August to mid-October, they hold training nearly every day to ensure that each of the roughly 2,500 poll volunteers in Wake County is fully prepared to staff every one of the 212 precincts on Election Day. Additionally, between 1,000 and 1,500 people are trained to staff 22 early voting sites.

ABC11 spoke with two election volunteers in Wake County, who serves as chief judges at a polling site.

"There was a time where everyone couldn't vote. So, I take this duty very, very seriously, and what better way to encourage other people to get out and vote by being just an example of not just voting, but working the voting process to there?" Desmond Jennings told ABC11.

It's kind of the landscape that we're in nowadays anyway. Desmond Jennings, Election Volunteer

Jennings started volunteering at the polls in 2016. It will be his third presidential election as a volunteer, but he says the situation feels different this year due to an increase in threats against election officials.

"It concerns me, but unfortunately, it's kind of the landscape that we're in nowadays anyway. So, it just helps me keep my head on a swivel, just making sure I'm looking out for everybody and everything to make sure that everyone stays safe throughout the entire process," Jennings said.

He said that if anything, the threats embolden him to continue his work.

"If I stop volunteering, stop working (in) this capacity, they've won. Right? The people that are trying to do whatever they're doing, they've won. So, the way to combat that negativity is for me to keep showing up at the best way possible," Jennings said.

Hannah Hardin, another chief judge, echoed Jennings, saying that concerns around election safety strengthen her resolve to volunteer.

Come get involved come see how it works and educate yourself. Hannah Hardin, Chief Judge

"I really feel strongly that one of the key tenants of our society is the rule of law, and part of that is free and fair elections," Hardin said. "I wanted to make sure that I could volunteer my time in a way that ensured everyone had access to those elections."

Jennings and Hardin recommend that anyone concerned about election security or integrity should volunteer to see the process first-hand.

"Come get involved come see how it works and educate yourself a little bit more," Hardin said. "I think everybody would be happy to share that information."

If you want to learn more about volunteering in future elections in Wake County, click here.

For information about casting your ballot in North Carolina, click here

SEE ALSO | Early voting in North Carolina starts next Thursday

Next week, early voters across the state will make their way to the polls for the general election.

RELATED