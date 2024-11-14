Voter ID deadline for those who filled out provisional ballots in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An important deadline today if you voted using a provisional ballot.

Statewide 65,000 people cast a provisional ballot, including 6,200 in Wake County.

Those who did so because they didn't have an ID have until the end of the day to present a valid one.

This is a part of what's known as canvassing.

It includes going through the provision ballots and seeing how many can be counted and added to a candidate's total.

If you are a provisional voter, you have until 5 p.m. today to bring your id to your county board of directors.

Here is a list of IDs that you can provide:

-A driver's license or state-issued ID card

-A passport

-An approved college or charter school ID

-Or a state or local government ID

It's important to note this deadline is just for people who didn't have an acceptable ID and not for voters who completed an ID exception form.

