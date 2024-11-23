Car crashes overnight into tire house on NC Highway 210

The driver was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A car crashed into a tire house Friday night in Spring Lake.

It happened at NC Highway 210 just before midnight.

Authorities found a Dodge Charger had crashed into the Tire House. The driver was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

According to investigators, the car was traveling on Highway 210 when it veered off the road and struck a power pole, which snapped in half. The fallen pole landed on the roadway. The car then crashed into the garage door of the shop before colliding with the building itself.

Inside the store, it looks like another vehicle was involved in the accident.

Highway 210 is closed in both directions as crews work on the power poles in that area.