NC Made: Raleigh music venue makes custom vinyl records for music lovers nationwide

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vinyl records, once a relic of the past, are now a popular way to listen to music. Some records you listen to might even be crafted here in the Triangle.

In downtown Raleigh, Pour House Music Hall and Record Shop operates as a record shop by day and a music venue by night.

Equipped with two record pressing machines, the business also produces thousands of fully customizable vinyl records for music lovers worldwide.

"We were the 35th plant in the country to open up," said Adam Lindstaedt, the owner.

Surviving the pandemic

When COVID-19 pandemic hit, the business was open for only three and a half months before it had to close.

"We switched everything in our record shop to online, so that floated us through COVID," he shared. "(But,) Vinyl saved our live music business. We saw that there was a huge shortage in production capacity worldwide-about half of what the demand was."

Lindstaedt and his team knew he had to pivot. Pour House was closed for a year without being able to do a show.

He said, "We were like 'what's our backup plan?' What can we do in the music space to help the people we were already helping?'"

That's when Pour House Record Pressing was born.

Pour House Pressing

Each record is a unique piece of art.

"When we're doing this 'hand-pour' technique, every single record will come out different and every single record is a one-off," Lindstaedt said.

Pour House's records have reached global audiences, shipping to countries like France, Germany, and Australia, as well as all 50 U.S. states.

"The more we can spread good, independent music...that's exactly what we're doing this for," Lindstaedt said.

