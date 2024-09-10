Some North Carolina voters share what they hope to hear during presidential debate

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Anticipation is building from voters living across the Triangle as they countdown to the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. The stage is set at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, undecided voters in Battleground North Carolina are anxiously awaiting who will come out on top.

"I just want to figure out who I'm voting for and right now it's hard to do that," said Martin Kurian.

With 55 days left until election day, Kurian considers himself an undecided voter. There are many issues important to him, but education is high on the list.

"College tuition is something I've been looking at," he said. " As a college graduate myself, paying off student loans."

The North Carolina State University graduate works for a tech company and has hopes of paying off his school debt one day.

It's one of the many issues that will shape voter turnout this election cycle and something he's hoping is a topic during the presidential debate.

"This is a big election. On a national scale, it's going to be really tight," said Lindsay Singler.

Singler is making plans to be cuddled up on her couch watching both candidates take the stage, but she can't forget what happened last time and how she felt.

"The last presidential debate was a mess. I got ten minutes in and had to turn it off," she said.

Eyewitness News even met voters like Phil Stammler who were planning to vote, but not watch the debate for their own good.

"I am not watching because I'm trying to keep my blood pressure down," he said. "I feel like I'm fortunate to be in a position where not much is at stake for me, but my taxes going up or down. I feel like a lot is at stake for disenfranchised people."

Some voters said they were more interested in North Carolina politics, but they understand how important the presidential election is and how it could impact them.

Krystal Ragland has multiple sclerosis and right now she's waiting for this election to see how it could potentially impact her healthcare.

"My illness is incurable," she said. "The best thing for us to consider is to go to a country where we can afford to live and healthcare."