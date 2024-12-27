Chance of severe storms this weekend across central NC; possible light showers on New Year's Eve

There's a severe risk of scattered storms this weekend.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Prepare for rain to make its way through central North Carolina this weekend.

There is a level two risk of strong to severe storms to develop Sunday afternoon and evening along and ahead of the next cold front.

According to ABC11 Meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy, it will likely happen between 1 to 8 p.m.

Damaging winds are the main concern, but an isolated tornado is possible. Rain totals are 0.50 to 1.5" for most areas. Temperature highs will be in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Dry conditions will return that night into Monday morning behind the front.

Rain possible on New Year's

While some sun will return Monday with highs in the mid-60s, there's a chance of light showers on New Year's Eve into New Year's Day.

Temperature highs on Tuesday will range from the low 60s to low 70s, with lows in the mid-40s.