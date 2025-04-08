Temps drop; Freeze Warning in effect Wed. morning for several NC counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After some severe thunderstorms in central North Carolina, chilly weather is on the way.
Temperatures will drop to the low to mid-30s Tuesday night, supporting freeze potential north and frost potential in the Triangle.
A Freeze Warning will be in effect until about 9 a.m. Wednesday for the following counties: Person, Granville, Vance, Warren, Halifax, Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance, Orange, Durham, Franklin, Nash, Edgecombe, Davidson, Randolph, Chatham, Wake, Johnston, Wilson, Stanly, Montgomery, Moore, Lee, Harnett, and Wayne
On Wednesday, temperatures highs will be near 60.
Thursday is another sunny day. Temp highs will be near 70
Friday has a chance of rain as the next front approaches. Temp highs will be in the mid-60s.
Saturday and Sunday will be dry. Temperature highs will be in the low to mid-60s with lows in the 40s.