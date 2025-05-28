Damaging wind gusts, large hail possible from severe Friday storms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible Friday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches.

A thunderstorm could be around Friday morning, but the majority of the action will be midday onward.

Isolated severe storms will be capable of damaging winds and hail. Highs will be in the low 80s under a mix of clouds and sun. Temps will drop in the mid/upper 50s Friday night.

Temperatures rebound quickly to start the weekend, with highs back into the low to mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity will be lower behind the front.

High pressure will lead to dry start next week, and temps will climb closer to 90 by next Tuesday. We could see more wet weather later next week.

