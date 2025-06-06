Level 2 of 5 severe weather risk for Saturday and Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An active weather pattern is expected Saturday through early next week. There is a Level 2 of 5 severe risk for Central NC Saturday and Sunday.

Scattered, to at times numerous, showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening hours during this time.

Some could become severe and produce isolated heavy rainfall.

The potential for severe weather on Saturday appears possible during the afternoon and early evening. A line of showers and thunderstorms may develop during the late afternoon hours.

Locally heavy rain may lead to downpours, damaging winds and hail. Storms can continue into the evening before drying out the second half otherwise night as things push off the coast.

Another disturbance will spark more showers and storms Sunday afternoon with the risk of locally heavy rain and damaging wind gusts. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Wet weather returns on Tuesday as a slow-moving system finally draws closer, leading to showers and thunderstorms once again.

