Sunny skies later after damp start to Veterans Day; clear conditions this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A damp start to Veterans Day with a few spotty showers.

Prepare for wet roads on your morning commute! Some puddles are crowding the roads.

The bulk of the rain fell Sunday night, reaching .25 to .40 inches across Wake County. Other areas experienced less.

However, Monday looks to be the warmest day of the week! Temperatures will remain above average, and low clouds will gradually clear with a sunny afternoon expected.

Later, a dry cold front will pass through the region, significantly changing to a drier and cooler air mass.

Looking Ahead

It looks sunny but cooler on Tuesday. There's also a shot of much cooler air for a couple of days.

There's a chance of rain on Thursday before clearing out for Friday and the weekend.