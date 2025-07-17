Rain chances increase this weekend, possible risk of flash flooding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The NC weekend forecast calls for more rain possibly returning to central NC with rain chances being slightly higher on Friday and Saturday.

There will be a better chance for locally heavy rain which may lead to flash flooding. The heat will continue through the weekend with feels-like temps of 105 to 109.

A Heat Advisory is a possibility.

Summertime showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening hours. The best chance for flash flooding will be on Saturday.

Feels-like temperatures will be in the 100s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

NC Mountains

Saturday: Humid with clouds and afternoon thunderstorms. Storms could bring flooding downpours and damaging wind gusts. High 80.

Sunday: Humid with a blend of sun and clouds. An afternoon thunderstorm may pop up in the area. Highs in the 80s again.

NC Coast

Saturday will be humid with clouds in the morning. Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon with a thunderstorm around. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday will be warm and humid with louds. A thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon. Highs in the 90s.