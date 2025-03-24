UNC facing West Virginia for chance to advance in NCAA women's tournament

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC women's basketball is looking to make its way to the Sweet 16 of this year's NCAA tournament with a win over West Virginia in the round of 32.

Carolina is the 3 seed and West Virginia is a 6 seed in this year's tournament.

If UNC wins today they will move on to the Sweet 16 which will be the first time the team has done so since 2022. They would face the Duke Blue Devils.

When hosting NCAA tournament games, the Tar Heels are 23-1 at home.

It will be the second time the two teams have played each other.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

North Carolina beat Oregon State in the first round by a score of 70-49.

