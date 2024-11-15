Neighbors surprised by new emergency homeless shelter next door

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new emergency homeless shelter is coming to North Raleigh.

The shelter will be located in the historic Millbrook neighborhood, not far from the popular North Hills shopping district.

Wake County said the facility is much needed, but those who live in the neighborhood have concerns.

Lillian Palma and her mother own Magic on Second Street, an event space in Raleigh.

"We host weddings and baby showers. So we have a lot of customers coming in and out of here, as well as the two food trucks out front," said Palma.

While business has been great for the past three years Palma said they were surprised to learn about their new neighbors. A drop-in emergency homeless shelter.

"The only reason we found out was purely coincidence," said Palma.

Her landlord also felt blindsided.

"No one from the county to talk to, to my knowledge, any property owner before they bought the facility," said George Sloan, Landlord.

The Wake County Board of Commissioners voted in August to buy the former AT &T building after a need highlighted about 40 unsheltered people living nearby. The building will be renovated and will have around 90 beds.

"We settled on this area because it's transit-rich. It's very close to public transportation. We also appreciated the walkability of this community. It's also resource-rich. You know, there are grocery stores and other retail that is close by," said Morgan Mansa, Wake County Housing Affordability Department.

However, neighbors said there is also a preschool, an elementary school, and several apartment subdivisions within a half mile. With the facility operating between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. Palma said she has concerns.

"So how would we know that the safety of the families here would be guaranteed? I definitely think that there could have been a better area," she said.

Mansa said the department plans to have around-the-clock security inside and around the facility.

"Throughout this entire process, we welcome feedback from the neighborhood to learn more about what are their concerns, but also what are they seeing," said Mansa.

The project is due to open in 2025.

Mansa said the department hopes to partner with the churches nearby to help.

Sloan and Palma said they hope something more can be done regarding public safety in the area.