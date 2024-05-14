New funding will pay for more cameras, radars at Wake County Sheriff's Office

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of dollars are on the way to the Wake County Sheriff's Office during National Police Week/

The incoming $878,000 will pay for:

200 body-worn cameras, including cameras and accessories, for detention officers, and officer training;

30 in-car cameras and 60 radars to try to reduce the number of traffic-related fatalities in Wake County.

Sheriff Willie Rowe made the announcement along with Congressman Wiley Nickel, who helped secure the funding.

Nickel also mentioned more than $1.7 million that he has requested from Congress for community project funding.

But Rowe said the thousands earmarked for those body cameras, worn by officers inside the county detention center will make a big difference much sooner.

"It's going to help us with officer safety, security with our inmates. And also transparency," Rowe said. "With the actual recording of what occurs during our interaction with our inmates, and with the public. This is a first time in Wake County, and we believe it's going to be a true asset."

Nickel's requested $1.7 million, if approved, could help the Wake County Sheriff's Office in fiscal year 2025.