Carolina Panthers lose 28-14 against Denver Broncos; QB Bryce Young first start of the season

DENVER, Colo. -- Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales was headed toward the locker room following Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Denver Broncos when he returned to the tunnel to greet remaining players as they excited Empower Field after their fifth straight loss.

He slapped hands with most of them, but he greeted quarterback Bryce Young with a hug.

There were things Canales liked about Young's performance in his first start since being benched following an 0-2 beginning to the season. The No. 1 pick of the 2023 draft led a touchdown drive on his first possession -- the first time that has happened in his 19 starts -- and their last possession.

But many of the issues remained that have left Young's record at 2-17, tied for the worst 19-game start by any quarterback to begin his career in the Super Bowl era, along with Chris Weinke of the Panthers (2001-02) and Steve DeBerg of the San Francisco 49ers (1978-79).

Overall, Young simply hadn't done enough for Canales to declare after the game that he would be the starter for Week 9 at home against the New Orleans Saints.

If anything, there were signs Canales will return to veteran Andy Dalton, who was unable to play because of a badly sprained thumb on his throwing hand suffered in a Tuesday car crash.

The offense seemed to run more smoothly under Dalton for most of his five starts, despite a 1-4 record. Canales basically admitted that when asked why the offense seemed more timid with Young under center.

"Trying to find a rhythm,'' Canales said. "Trying to find things he can throw with confidence. ... We mixed some different actions in there. That was part of our game plan. ... So trying to give him good answers to do those things.

"It's his first time back out there, and he was able to just keep working through some of the issues and compete to find completions out there.''

But ultimately, Canales said he'll check into Dalton's health over the next couple of days before making a decision on who will start.

If he goes with Dalton, it doesn't mean he's any less committed to developing Young in the long term. It just means Dalton is better prepared to succeed now with potentially winnable games against the Saints and New York Giantsup next.

One easily could argue Young was in a no-win situation on Sunday. He was missing his top two receivers -- Diontae Johnson (ribs) and Adam Thielen (hamstring) -- and facing the NFL's fourth-ranked defense in one of the NFL's loudest stadiums.

Tight end Tommy Tremble said he and others could have done more to help Young. He took some responsibility for the first of Young's two interceptions, saying he tipped the pass and should have caught it.

"We've all got to do the right things, be in the right places and help each other win,'' he said. "If we clean that up a little more, we can put him in a better place to really showcase.

"I'm proud of him to keep fighting, going down on that last drive and staying with us.''

Wide receiver David Moore, who had four catches for 39 yards, said Young played with "a lot more confidence'' than the first two games of the season. He saw it in practice leading up to the game as well.

He liked the way Young finished and approached the game as though he could win without his top receivers.

Young didn't use those absences as an excuse for not being more effective. He finished 24-of-37 for 224 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. His total yards were the fourth most of his career.

"It wasn't anything to prove,'' Young said. "I just want to go out and execute, want to contribute to winning football. We didn't get the job done, so I can get better with that.''

As confident as Young was in the huddle, he had moments of frustration caught on television. There also were moments when he appeared more relaxed and enjoying the moment than he had been.

Time will tell whether he'll return to start for the Panthers (1-7) next week.

"Every week we're going to have something that you face, some type of adversity,'' running back Chuba Hubbard said. "He stepped up, and I feel like he played a great game.

"We just go week-to-week. I can't say what's fair and what's not.''

