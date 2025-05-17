Carolina Hurricanes troll Washington Capitals on social media after series victory

The Carolina Hurricanes are moving on after sending Washington, the Eastern Conference's top regular-season team, packing in dramatic fashion.

The Carolina Hurricanes are moving on after sending Washington, the Eastern Conference's top regular-season team, packing in dramatic fashion.

The Carolina Hurricanes are moving on after sending Washington, the Eastern Conference's top regular-season team, packing in dramatic fashion.

The Carolina Hurricanes are moving on after sending Washington, the Eastern Conference's top regular-season team, packing in dramatic fashion.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes' quest for the Stanley Cup is heading to the Eastern Conference finals, and the team is celebrating accordingly on social media.

The Hurricanes advanced after dispatching the conference's top-seeded Washington Capitals in five games, clinching the series in a dramatic 3-1 Game 5 win decided by a go-ahead Andrei Svechnikov goal with less than two minutes remaining in the third period.

After Game 5, Carolina's social media team offered several jabs at its defeated foe.

The first troll came immediately after the series-deciding game went final Thursday, taking an aim at Washington's mascot. The Hurricanes posted a photo of a computer keyboard with the "shift" and "caps lock" keys removed, complete with the caption "no caps."

Carolina also took shots at those who have criticized its style of play, and the Capitals' home city of Washington, D.C.

The most brutal troll was saved for Friday, though. Quoting a post by Washington's Dulles International Airport from earlier in the morning, the Hurricanes quipped that there would be an additional trip to Cancun, Mexico -- a popular vacation destination -- on the Capitals' itinerary after Game 5.

Carolina will face the winner of the Florida Panthers-Toronto Maple Leafs series in the Eastern Conference finals.