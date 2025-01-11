Governor's Inaugural Ball ball rescheduled after wintry weather threat for April 5

The inaugural ceremony and block party scheduled for this weekend have been canceled because of the threat of winter storms across the state.

The inaugural ceremony and block party scheduled for this weekend have been canceled because of the threat of winter storms across the state.

The inaugural ceremony and block party scheduled for this weekend have been canceled because of the threat of winter storms across the state.

The inaugural ceremony and block party scheduled for this weekend have been canceled because of the threat of winter storms across the state.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Junior League of Raleigh announced that the North Carolina Governor's Inaugural Ball has been rescheduled for April 5.

It made the "difficult decision" in consultation with the Governor's Office to postpone three 2025 Governor's Inaugural Ball events originally scheduled this weekend.

The Inaugural Committee announced January 8 that the inaugural ceremony and block party scheduled for Saturday and the open house scheduled for Sunday would be canceled because of the forecasted winter storms across the state.

Stein has already taken the oath of office, but this weekend was supposed to be filled with events to commemorate the occasion.

PBS NC will carry a stream of Gov. Josh Stein's inaugural address at 2 p.m. Saturday.

