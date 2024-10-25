North Carolina public health experts encourage everyone to get flu, COVID-19 vaccinations

North Carolina Health and Human Services is urging people in the state to get fall flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

NC health experts push for more flu, COVID-19 shots North Carolina Health and Human Services is urging people in the state to get fall flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

NC health experts push for more flu, COVID-19 shots North Carolina Health and Human Services is urging people in the state to get fall flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

NC health experts push for more flu, COVID-19 shots North Carolina Health and Human Services is urging people in the state to get fall flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Health and Human Services (NCHHS) is urging people in the state to get fall flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

NCHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley rolled up his sleeves and got both vaccines Friday.

Flu and COVID-19 cases are expected to increase over the coming weeks and through the holiday season.

Everybody 6 months and older is encouraged to get both vaccines. The vaccines have been updated to protect against new strains of the viruses during the 2024-2025 respiratory season.

"Vaccination is our best public health tool to prevent illness," Kinsley said. "So I would encourage everyone ... get that shot."