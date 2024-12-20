Nuna Baby Essentials is recalling over 600K child car seats because harness may not hold children

Nuna Baby Essentials is recalling nearly 609,000 child car seats because the harness adjuster can loosen and the seats may not restrain children.

The company says in documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the recall affects certain Rava seats with a plastic harness adjuster button. The seats were made between July 16, 2016 and October 25, 2023.

Debris can get into the front harness adjuster, making it loose and increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

Nuna will send owners a fix-it kit with a new seat pad, instructions on cleaning the harness adjuster, and a screwdriver to remove a plastic cover. No date has been set to notify owners by letter.

The recall comes after NHTSA opened an investigation in October after getting a petition from the public seeking a recall.

Owners can call Nuna customer service at (855) 686-2891 or or email the company at info.usa@nunababy.com.