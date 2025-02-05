Settlement creates $5 million fund for NWSL players after abuse scandal

New York Attorney General Letitia James spoke about the settlement and the impact it may have moving forward.

The National Women's Soccer League will establish a $5 million fund for players as part of a settlement that stemmed from allegations of emotional and sexual misconduct that rocked the league in 2021.

Attorneys general from Washington, D.C., Illinois and New York announced the settlement with the league on Wednesday.

The funds will go to players who experienced abuse. The settlement also requires the league to maintain safeguards put into place following a pair of investigations released in late 2022 that found widespread misconduct that impacted multiple teams, coaches and players.

It also gives the attorneys general, Brian L. Schwalb of Washington, D.C., Letitia James of New York and Kwame Raoul of Illinois, the ability to oversee changes that the NWSL made after the scandal broke, and the ability to fine the league if it fails to uphold those changes.

"Today's settlement is only possible because of the players who courageously stepped forward to tell their stories and expose the league's systemic failures. While NWSL has made critical improvements, the victims never received any compensation for the sexual and emotional abuse they endured on the league's watch," Schwalb said in a statement Wednesday. "No dollar amount could ever fully address the damage that was inflicted, but now my office, together with New York and Illinois, will have oversight authority to ensure that the league's new safety policies are implemented and that current and future players are protected."

A pair of former players - Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim - came forward in 2021 and accused longtime NWSL coach Paul Riley of sexual harassment and coercion.

Riley, who has denied the allegations, was fired by the North Carolina Courage in the aftermath. He was among five head coaches in the league who were either fired or resigned in 2021 amid claims of misconduct. The NWSL commissioner at the time also resigned.

Both the NWSL and U.S. Soccer launched investigations into the allegations. The U.S. Soccer report was led by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates, who found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were "systemic" in the sport.

Following the investigation, the NWSL implemented changes to protect players. The NWSL Players Association also negotiated safeguards in the league's collective bargaining agreement.

"This investigation was initiated by the NWSLPA because players refused to stay silent in the face of systemic abuse. The human rights and civil rights violations they endured were enabled by a system that failed in its most basic duty: to protect its players," said Meghann Burke, NWSLPA executive director. "This settlement not only acknowledges those failures but, for the first time, establishes enforcement mechanisms under the law to hold NWSL accountable and to prevent future harm."

Among the safeguards that are mandated to continue include comprehensive vetting of certain team personnel, mechanisms for players to report abuse, player access to free and unlimited counseling, access to a league safety officer and policies that prevent teams from investigating themselves.

"We have worked collaboratively with the NWSLPA and the attorneys general to add greater strength to the programmatic changes we adopted in 2023 in light of the joint investigative reports, and we look forward to supporting the administrator in distributing the Players' Restitution Fund," current NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said in a statement. "We will continue to do the work necessary to maintain the trust of our players."

The NWSL played its inaugural season in 2013. The professional women's league now has 14 teams, with two more joining in 2026.

"This settlement sends a clear message that such misconduct will not be tolerated and ensures players receive the compensation and protections they deserve," James said in a statement. "Every athlete should be able to compete in a safe, supportive environment, and I thank the brave individuals who came forward to share their experiences."