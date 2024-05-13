Raleigh businesses praise enhanced patrols on Glenwood Avenue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With college commencements wrapping up around the Triangle, businesses are now reflecting on the enhanced safety measures implemented in Raleigh's popular nightlife district. The Raleigh Police Department's(RPD) increased presence on Glenwood Ave went into effect last August as students were arriving back to the area -- and have been praised by many local business owners in helping combat crime downtown.

"When I say it's like a different place, it really is like a different place," said Tony Basford, owner of Plus Dueling Piano Bar.

Basford has owned Plus Dueling for six years and believes the renewed emphasis RPD has placed on the nightlife strip -- a strategy that includes a larger footprint, and diverting vehicle traffic off Glenwood between Peace and Jones Streets -- has been a game-changer.

"There was a time when our lease was coming up here, and had it continued in the route that it was going I would never have even considered signing here again," said Basford. "And I've completely changed my mind on that."

After a string of violent incidents, last summer had many business owners on edge, the city vowed to dedicate more resources to help with the weekend crowds on Glenwood -- and protect one of the city's most important economic drivers.

"It needs to be upkept in a way where people feel like they can come down, they feel safe and can go out and have a good time without the chaos," added Basford. "The City of Raleigh said they were gonna do something, and they did it."

Larry Miller knows how much Glenwood South means for the Raleigh and great Wake County economy. His organization, the Glenwood South Neighborhood Collaborative, commissioned a study last year that found the nightlife district generates over $1 billion annually in total economic impact.

"From the top down now, there is a desire to maintain the safety and the economic viability of Glenwood South," Miller said.

He also believes that businesses are buying into RPD's new tactics -- after seeing the effectiveness in combating crime downtown.

"Again, the businesses and police are cooperating to make the neighborhood safer," he said.

One of the ways businesses are buying in is through RPD's recently-launched FUSUS system, through which businesses can provide police with access to their security camera footage in real-time. Several Glenwood South bar owners have already opted into the program -- including Tony -- who says that business leaders on Glenwood are now pulling in the same direction.

"We don't always agree on everything, but the one thing we do agree on is -- let's work together with the police department, with the city to clean it up. No matter what it is, and that's what's happened," he said.