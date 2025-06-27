Orange County woman pleads guilty to killing her mom in 2022

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Orange County woman pleaded guilty to killing her 75-year-old mother in 2022.

On Wednesday, Paula Lee Decoteau pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Cheryl Garner Medlin. According to court documents, she will serve a minimum sentence of 15 and a half years to a maximum sentence of 19 and two-thirds years in prison.

According to investigators, Decoteau shot her mother one time in the forehead at their home on Spruce Pine Trail just after midnight on Dec. 12.

Two other people in the house at the time of the shooting told investigators that they had heard Decoteau and Medlin arguing before the gunshot. They said Decoteau then confiscated their phones and refused to let them leave while she thought about what to do next. Around 30 minutes later, she let them leave and called 911.

First responders arrived and took Medlin to Duke University Hospital for treatment. On Sunday evening, deputies confirmed that Medlin had died from her injuries.

One person told ABC11 that investigators recovered a .22 caliber rifle they believe was the source of the gunfire.

Decoteau was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two misdemeanor counts of assaulting a government official or employee, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

