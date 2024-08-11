Clayton community rallies to support police department's annual school supply drive

They helped fill a police cruiser with essential school items, which will be donated.

They helped fill a police cruiser with essential school items, which will be donated.

They helped fill a police cruiser with essential school items, which will be donated.

They helped fill a police cruiser with essential school items, which will be donated.

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Community members came together to support the Clayton Police Department's annual 'Pack-A-Police-Car' school supply drive on Saturday.

They helped fill a police cruiser with essential items such as pencils, notebooks and other educational materials, which will be donated to local schools.

"We just appreciate the community support with this," Clayton Police Lieutenant Jeff Young said. "It's a great fundraiser we do every year."

This event comes just in time as students on the traditional schedule return to the classroom at the end of August.

The drive happened at the Clayton area Walmart.

RELATED | Faith-based group provides food and school supplies across Wake County