Pakistan says India fired missiles at 3 air bases inside country, Pakistan retaliates

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had summoned India's top diplomat in Pakistan over what it called a "blatant act of aggression."

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan -- State-run Pakistan Television said Saturday that retaliatory attacks are underway after India fired missiles at 3 air bases inside Pakistan.

"Multiple locations in India are being targeted in the retaliatory attacks," the state-run media reported.

It did not give details, and it was unclear which military locations in India were being targeted.

India fired missiles at three air bases inside Pakistan but most of the missiles were intercepted, Pakistan's army spokesman said earlier Saturday. It's the latest escalation in a conflict triggered by a gun massacre last month that India blames Pakistan for.

The Pakistani army spokesman, Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif, said in a televised address that the country's air force assets were safe. He added that some of the Indian missiles also hit India's eastern Punjab. There was no immediate comment from India.

"This is a provocation of the highest order," Sharif said.

The missiles targeted Nur Khan air base in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, Murid air base in Chakwal city and Rafiqui air base in the Jhang district of eastern Punjab province, according to the spokesman. There was no immediate comment from India.

Sharif said some of the Indian missiles also went into Afghanistan.

"I want to give you the shocking news that India fired six ballistic missiles from its city of Adampur," said Sharif. One of the ballistic missiles hit Adampur, the remaining five missiles hit the Indian Punjab area of Amritsar."

Tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals have soared since an attack at a popular tourist site in India-controlled Kashmir left 26 civilians dead, mostly Hindu Indian tourists, on April 22. New Delhi has blamed Pakistan for backing the assault, an accusation Islamabad rejects.