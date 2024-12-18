Paris Hilton-backed child abuse bill headed to Biden's desk for signature

The House passed the Paris Hilton-championed Stop Institutionalized Child Abuse bill on Wednesday, a sweet victory for the celebrity hotel heiress after the nearly three years she's spent lobbying politicians in Washington on the issue of reform in the "troubled teen" industry.

The measure that would require more federal oversight into these facilities for troubled minors passed by a vote of 373-33.

All those who voted against the legislation were Republican, most from the far-right faction of the party, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar of Arizona, Byron Donalds of Florida, and Thomas Massie of Kentucky, among others.

FILE - Paris Hilton meets with a supporters after speaking at a Stop Institutional Child Abuse, May 11, 2022 in Washington. AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

The Senate passed the bill a week ago with unanimous support. It now heads to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.

"I am so emotional right now. I have never felt prouder in my life," Hilton told reporters after the vote. "Just to be here today and see our bill pass in Congress has been one of the most incredible moments of my life and I just know that the teenage me would be so proud of the woman that I am today -- turning my pain into purpose and being a voice for so many people who don't have a voice."

Hilton said she traveled to Washington every six to 10 months starting in October 2021 to push for a child abuse bill. She traveled back to the Hill on Monday and has spent the past two days meeting with representatives in order to get the measure across the finish line. She held a press conference outside the Capitol on Monday evening, urging the House's passage of the bill.

Hilton was personally in contact with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise regarding movement on the bill this week.

Hilton for years has been an advocate for reform in congregate care facilities and residential treatment programs for "troubled" minors. She's brazenly described her own traumatizing experience at Provo Canyon School in Utah when she was a teenager.

The legislation -- which would ordinarily pass through the House Energy and Commerce committee before it could get called by leaders to the floor -- was fast-tracked by bypassing that step, according to a source familiar with committee business.

"When the U.S. Senate came together in a rare show of unity to pass the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act unanimously on Wednesday December 11th, it was one of the best moments of my life. It was proof that when we listen to survivors and put politics aside, we can create real, meaningful change. But this journey isn't over. I can't celebrate until this bill becomes law, and now it's up to the U.S House of Representatives to finish what the Senate started," Hilton wrote in an open letter shared to her Instagram page on Monday.

"To Leader Scalise, Speaker Johnson, and every member of the House: I urge you to think about the children who can't speak for themselves. They're relying on uson youto stand up for their safety and dignity. Passing this bill would be a testament to what we can achieve when we lead with empathy and courage."

She's met individually with members like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who thanked Hilton after the bill's passage last week for her work on the issue, and Republicans like Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Some of her biggest advocates have been the cosponsors of the bill: Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, along with Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., Hilton said.

"A lack of oversight and transparency in residential youth programs has allowed for the abuse of children in facilities across the country for far too long," Cornyn said in a statement after the bill passed.

"I'm proud that the Senate unanimously passed this legislation to ensure the vulnerable children in these facilities are protected, and I want to thank the countless advocates who have bravely shared their stories to help end institutional child abuse."

Hilton also testified before the House Ways and Means Committee in June, emotionally recounting her experience being at Provo Canyon School as a teen.

"These programs promised healing, growth, and support, but instead did not allow me to speak, move freely, or even look out a window for two years," she testified in 2023. "I was force-fed medications and sexually abused by the staff. I was violently restrained and dragged down hallways, stripped naked, and thrown into solitary confinement."

The Provo school in Utah, which is still operating today, released an updated statement in June 2024 saying they couldn't comment on the operations or student experiences at the school prior to August 2000, when it had changed ownership shortly after Hilton's stint there. Provo said it did not "condone or promote any form of abuse," in their statement.

Hilton has gone to the White House to advocate for child welfare, meeting with policy staff in May 2022.

"We have had some prior conversations with the White House about the bill, and we don't have a reason to believe that they wouldn't sign it into law," Hilton's spokesperson said.

The socialite's push for congregate-care reform started in 2021, when she came to Washington in support of a similar measure, the Federal Accountability for Congregate Care Act, which was a different bill that was introduced in October 2021 and led by Khanna, Merkley, Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and then-Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Before her visit in 2021, Hilton had opened up about her 11-month experience at Provo Canyon school in her 2020 documentary "This is Paris," and in a Washington Post op-ed.