Pauli Murray Center losing thousands in federal funding

The center honors the life and legacy of the longtime Durham resident, human rights, and LGBTQ+ activist.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A historic center in Durham is losing thousands in federal funds as the Trump Administration reshapes federal spending.

ABC11 learned the Pauli Murray Center for History and Social Justice is losing $330,000 in grant money awarded to the center.

The center honors the life and legacy of longtime Durham resident, human rights and LGBTQ+ activist, Reverend Doctor Pauli Murray.

The Trump Administration says the center does not serve the interests of the United States.

The center's executive director told ABC11 they were anticipating bad news, but are disheartened by the decision.

"To indicate that the life, legacy and work of the Reverend Dr. Pauli Murray does not align with the interests of the United States and is essentially unamerican is an abhorrent statement to make," said Angela Thorpe Mason.

We understand the funding accounted for about 15% of the center's budget this year.

A couple of weeks ago the National Park Service also removed a website about Pauli Murray.

It was later restored following backlash.

