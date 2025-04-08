ABC11 Together: Get ready for the weekend's Peak City Pig Fest in Apex

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Apex Sunrise Rotary will host the 11th Annual Peak City Pig Fest in downtown Apex on April 11-12!

The festivities kick off on Friday at 5 p.m. Explore vendor booths, relax in the beer garden, visit local businesses, and enjoy great live music and BBQ! Plus, don't miss the annual rib-eating contest between the Apex Police Department and the Apex Fire Department. It's always a highlight of the event!

New this year, the festival will be held in the Town Hall parking lot at 73 Hunter Street. The original location is being renovated, which prevents on-site cook teams from participating in the 2025 festival. However, the event has added BBQ technique classes and a VIP BBQ Experience as ticketed events.

For a full schedule of events, click here.

Organizers note that because of downtown construction, parking is limited. They recommend the following parking options:

Go Apex Bus Service: The Go Apex bus service is free and offers convenient stops around the town.

On-Street Parking: Some limited parking is available on side streets around downtown Apex and near Town Hall. These spots are within walking distance of the festival.

Handicapped Parking: Limited handicapped parking will be available at the Town Hall Community Center lot.

The Peak City Pig Fest is a major fundraising event for the Apex Sunrise Rotary Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Since 2014, the foundation has raised over $100,000 to support local and international charities.

ABC11 is a proud sponsor of this event.