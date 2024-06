Pedestrian hit by car in south Raleigh

It happened around 2 a.m. on South Saunders Street.

It happened around 2 a.m. on South Saunders Street.

It happened around 2 a.m. on South Saunders Street.

It happened around 2 a.m. on South Saunders Street.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was hit by a car Saturday morning in south Raleigh.

At 2 a.m., Raleigh police, Fire, and Wake County EMS responded to a pedestrian hit by a car on the 2600 block of South Saunders Street.

One person was taken to WakeMed as a trauma patient.

No information has been released yet regarding the identities of the people involved in the crash or the circumstances surrounding the incident.