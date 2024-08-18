WATCH LIVE

Pedestrian injured in Garner hit and run

Sunday, August 18, 2024 11:19PM
The incident happened on Benson Road and Forest Landing Drive.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Garnet police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left one person injured.

The Garner Police Department said officers responded to reports about a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Benson Road and Forest Landing Drive. Police said the victim Victoria Adeniji was walking on the side of Benson Road when she was hit by a vehicle that was driving north.

Police said a black passenger mirror was found at the scene and is believed to belong to a Honda Pilot.

Adeniji was taken to the hospital for her injuries. Her condition has not been released.

