Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, 'Fantastic Four' cast attend CCXP fan event in Mexico

Pedro Pascal gets emotional! Vanessa Kirby debuts a baby bump? The "Fantastic Four: First Steps" cast kicks off their world tour in Mexico. The film is in theaters July 25.

MEXICO CITY -- "Emocionado!"

That's how Pedro Pascal said he felt about his new movie, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Pascal and co-stars Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn all showed emotion as they kicked off the film's world promotional tour at CCXP in Mexico City, Mexico.

The cast spoke at a Q &A, where Pascal told the fans in the audience working with director Matt Shakman was "Wonderful. I think he cast the movie perfectly."

Quinn added to that, saying, "Getting to work with three black belt, wonderful, compassionate, kind artists, there's worse ways to earn a buck!"

Kirby said the family bond among the four was instant.

"We were really lucky, because you can't manufacture chemistry. And you know, you can get on and go to factories and you really like them. But we really became a family so quickly. And it was a miracle, really, wasn't it? That we just adored each other. And every day we loved from morning till night. And we were so close. And we text every single day. And we're obsessed with each other," she said.

Speaking of family, Kirby just may be adding to hers. She seemingly debuted a baby bump as she posed on the carpet in Mexico City.

Vanessa Kirby attends the CCXP Mexico 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico on May 31, 2025. Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images for Disney

On The Red Carpet has reached out to her reps for confirmation.

Moss-Bachrach said the love from the audience had him "overwhelmed."

"This is an incredible welcome for us, you know. This is truly like our first steps putting this movie out there, so thank you guys so much... my heart is swelling," he said to the fans.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" flies into theaters July 25.

