People in Triangle react to death of Pope Francis: 'everyone is shocked'

ABC11 Eyewitness News spoke with the Nehas family from Cary, who are currently traveling through Italy.

ABC11 Eyewitness News spoke with the Nehas family from Cary, who are currently traveling through Italy.

ABC11 Eyewitness News spoke with the Nehas family from Cary, who are currently traveling through Italy.

ABC11 Eyewitness News spoke with the Nehas family from Cary, who are currently traveling through Italy.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- People in the Triangle are reacting to the news that Pope Francis has died at the age of 88, as confirmed by the Vatican on Monday morning.

ABC11 Eyewitness News spoke with the Nehas family from Cary, who are currently traveling through Italy.

The family, on a train to Florence, includes Damon Nehas, who was recently named UNC women's soccer head coach following their national championship win, and his wife Nikki. Their children attend St. Michael's.

Nikki Nehas shared with Eyewitness News, "Everyone is shocked." The family had seen Pope Francis at the Vatican just a day before his passing. Nikki reflected on his final message, which deeply resonated with them.

SEE ALSO | Tributes from world leaders pour in after Pope Francis' death

His message has always been to care about the little people and those who are often overlooked, she said. Even in his last message, "he called for peace" -- for Ukraine, for other countries in conflict, and for undocumented people. He emphasized that, as Catholics, we must care about everyone, regardless of who they are.

"I think that's a very powerful message and one that I really want my kids to understand," Nikki said.

She said there's a lot of sadness, particularly noting the impact on her young children, who were with her during their visit to the Vatican.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC11's Cindy Bae contributed to this report.