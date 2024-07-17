Durham family mourns former Winston Salem State football player killed in car crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- When 27-year-old Picasso Keaton was driving home on July 11, his family had no idea they'd never see him again.

According to his parents, Keaton was driving in Granville County when another driver allegedly crossed the center lane and collided with his vehicle and killed him.

"For it to be just a kid trying to get home and have his life taken from him, it's not right man," his father Preston Keaton said.

Wednesday, the Durham family spoke with ABC11 about the sudden loss of a beloved son, brother, friend and coach.

"It was taken from me. It was taken from a lot of kids," his mother Shon Keaton said. "And I will never be able to see the impact of what he was going to do. And so now it's left to my husband, myself and my daughter and my family to be able to carry out that legacy."

Keaton was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

He also was a multi-sport athlete at Jordan High School and a graduate of Winston-Salem State University.

"He was a beacon of light for that school," Preston said. "And my daughter currently goes there and I'm sure that even before now she'll go and carry that...pass that torch on and carry that torch."

Preston is also pressing investigating authorities for more answers, so they can get justice in the death of his son.

"You cross the center lane, you come over hit my son head on and we have to wait around to make sure that he's -- that they're charged properly," he said.

In the meantime, the Keaton family is hoping to raise $83,000 for books, athletic scholarships, tuition assistance and computer equipment for athletes and students in need. The family said the significance of the number is a nod to the number their son' wore when playing football at Winston-Salem State.

"To be able to help every child that we can possibly help go to school and make a difference because sometimes they don't have that help at home," said Mrs. Keaton.

Picasso Keaton's funeral is this Saturday in Durham.