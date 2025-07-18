'Hair on the back of my neck stood up': Police break silence after Idaho murders gag order lifted

Best-selling author, James Patterson, is out with a brand new book about Pennsylvania native Bryan Kohberger and the Idaho college murders.

Police are breaking their silence in the University of Idaho murder case hours after Judge Steven Hippler lifted the nondissemination order, revealing information about the status of the investigation and interactions with admitted killer Bryan Kohberger.

The order, also known as a gag order, banned police and prosecutors from speaking about the high-profile case that gripped the nation.

"We've been focused on the victims and bringing justice for the victims," Moscow Police Chief Anthony Dahlinger told ABC News. "That was our focus ... that was our mission ... so that mission was accomplished."

Asked if police were able to find a clear motive, Dahlinger said he could not answer.

All documents in the case that have been sealed will remain sealed for now. Moscow police said they are preparing to release a large amount of information later on.

"We're committed to being transparent when we can be," Dahlinger said.

Looking ahead to Kohberger's sentencing next week, Dahlinger said, "Our hope is that not only the families, but the friends, even the Moscow community and all the communities that were affected by this, can start to heal and bring some sort of closure to this horrendous act."

Hippler's decision to end the gag order on Thursday came six days before Kohberger's sentencing. Kohberger, who pleaded guilty to all counts at a July 2 change of plea hearing, will return to court for his sentencing on July 23. As a part of the plea deal, Kohberger will be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences on the four first-degree murder counts and the maximum penalty of 10 years on the burglary count.

At the July 2 hearing, Hippler asked Kohberger how he pleaded for each count of murder and named the four students: roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin. Kohberger quickly said "guilty" each time.

The college students were all stabbed to death at the girls' off-campus house in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022. Kohberger was arrested nearly seven weeks later.

Gary Jenkins, the former Pullman, Washington, police chief and current Washington State University police chief, also opened up to ABC News, shedding light on his own interaction with Kohberger, who was a criminology Ph.D. student at WSU at the time of the murders.

Kohberger was one of four students Jenkins interviewed over Zoom for an intern position in April 2022, but the chief didn't select him.

"This particular position, it requires someone who can develop trust and rapport with my staff, and these are police officers," Jenkins said. "In talking with [ Kohberger ] , he didn't have a real conversational manner about him. He didn't come across as particularly personable, and I just didn't think he would be able to develop that trust and rapport."

Months later, on Dec. 20, 2022, Jenkins said he got "chills" when Kohberger's name was brought up in the quadruple homicide investigation.

"The hair on the back of my neck stood up," Jenkins said.

"His name definitely rang a bell with me. And I told them that I had interviewed Bryan Kohberger. ... I had his resume and cover letter for the intern position," he said.

Jenkins also said he has knowledge of issues with Kohberger's demeanor and relationships with classmates and professors.

"There were a couple criminal justice professors who oversee that Ph.D. program who felt just like they were responsible because they made the decision to admit him to WSU," Jenkins said. "I'm a law enforcement professional. I interviewed him, and I couldn't tell you what was to come, and I don't know how they could either. But still, they had a very deep sense of responsibility, feeling like they should have known."

Kohberger's attorneys said they will not speak out until sentencing is finished.