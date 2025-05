Police investigate shooting in Durham neighborhood

It happened in east Durham off Holloway Street.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after gunshots rattled a Durham neighborhood on Tuesday night.

It happened at N. Briggs Avenue and Lathrop Street, a block off Holloway Street in east Durham.

ABC11 has reached out to Durham Police to find out who was shot and whether there are any suspects.

The incident remains under active investigation.

