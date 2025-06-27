Police search for missing Goldsboro mom and 2 kids

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A major search is underway for a Goldsboro mother and her two kids.
30-year-old Jasmine Nicole Wilson was last seen on June 10 at the Irish Inn on 1104 Sunburst Drive at 9 a.m. Investigators said Wilson was wearing a black and orange dress, black sneakers and carrying a 'Five and Below' bag.
She was with her two-year-old, Jhade Wilson, and four-month-old, Zayden Sutton. Authorities do not have clothing descriptions and no photo of Jhade.
Wilson's method of travel and destination are not known.
If anyone has any information on this case, please call 919-750-6572 and ask to speak with an investigator.