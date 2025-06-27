Police search for missing Goldsboro mom and 2 kids

Jasmine Wilson, along with her two children, were last seen on June 10 at the Irish Inn on 1104 Sunburst Drive at 9 a.m.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A major search is underway for a Goldsboro mother and her two kids.

30-year-old Jasmine Nicole Wilson was last seen on June 10 at the Irish Inn on 1104 Sunburst Drive at 9 a.m. Investigators said Wilson was wearing a black and orange dress, black sneakers and carrying a 'Five and Below' bag.

She was with her two-year-old, Jhade Wilson, and four-month-old, Zayden Sutton. Authorities do not have clothing descriptions and no photo of Jhade.

Goldsboro police is seeking help from the public finding missing people: Jasmine Wilson (left); Zayden Sutton (right); and Jhade Wilson (not pictured).

Wilson's method of travel and destination are not known.

If anyone has any information on this case, please call 919-750-6572 and ask to speak with an investigator.