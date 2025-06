Police in hours long standoff with suspect barricaded inside Fayetteville house

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are in a standoff with a violent suspect barricaded inside a home in Fayetteville.

The standoff started around 7 a.m. on Monday in the 1900 block of Tinman Drive, police told Eyewitness News.

The Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and Emergency Response Team are on scene.

People should avoid the area as this remains an active and ongoing situation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.