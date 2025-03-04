President Trump will face dozens of fired bureaucrats at joint address Tuesday

WASHINGTON -- At his address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday, President Donald Trump is expected to face dozens of civil servants fired from their positions across the executive branch as congressional Democrats make a concerted effort to bring terminated bureaucrats as their guests.

Of his five guests, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., invited two fired federal workers, including a USAID worker and a disabled Army veteran.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin, who will deliver the Democratic response to Trump's address, is bringing Andrew Lennox, who was fired from his administrative position at the Department of Veterans Affairs last month without notice. Lennox served as a Marine in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria.

Norah McCormick, right, sings in support of USAID employees, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, during a rally in support of USAID in Washington. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona invited Kyle Rahn, a disabled Army veteran who served three tours in Iraq before working at the Department of Homeland Security, from which he was fired last month.

Democratic Rep. Brad Schneider of Illinois invited Adam Mulvey, a 20-year Army veteran who served several tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and was fired from his role at Lovell Federal Health Care Center in Spring Grove, Illinois, on Feb. 13.

The dynamic is sure to create tension in the chamber as the president looks to highlight his administrations actions over his first 44 days in office.

While ABC News has confirmed that Elon Musk, who Trump has empowered to slash the federal workforce and budgets, is expected to attend, it's not yet known whether hes a guest of the first lady or a member of Congress or the precise circumstances of his attendance.

Several lawmakers are also bringing guests related to the Israel-Hamas war, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has invited Noa Argamani, who was released by Hamas after 245 days in captivity. Schumer also invited Orna Neutra, whose daughter Omer was killed in captivity by Hamas.

Iowa Republican Rep. Mary Miller-Meeks is bringing Riley Gains, the former All-American swimmer at the University of Kentucky who has been at the forefront of the effort to defend womens sports and advocate for policies that protect female athletes.

Some Democrats are opting to invited constituents who rely on Medicaid and are worried that the GOPs budget reconciliation plans could impact their benefits. There also appear to be a significant group of farmers invited to attend the address.