2 on board plane in crash near Greenville airport, FAA officials say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A private plane crashed Friday morning in Greenville.

It happened near Pitt-Greenville Airport in the area of North Memorial Drive and Belvoir Road around 7:50 a.m.

FAA officials in a statement said it was a Beechcraft Bonanza plane, and two people were on board. Their identities have not been released.

No one on the ground was injured.

Greenville Police Department said that police and fire crews are on the scene of the crash. North Memorial is expected to be closed for the rest of the day.

This a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.